Demons Forever

Fakhrani and Kamal Taliban want to marry Faten and Feryal, but their father, Shaweesh, refuses, because the military history of the family necessitates their marriage to military personnel, so Fakhrani and Kamal join the Institute of Police Trustees after obtaining high school. The duration of the study is short and the father agrees to marry his two daughters. One of the gangs kidnaps (Jalal), the youngest son of Maghawri, and it must be found to complete the marriage. Fakhrani and Kamal decide to make a plan, return it to his father and complete their joy.