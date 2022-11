Not Available

s-Hertogenbosch, a Dutch town, capitol of the province of North Brabant. A fortress town with a history of 800 years, ramparts, moats, historic buildings. St. Johns Cathedral rises high and dominating. But in the dark autumn of 1944, 's-Hertogenbosch, witness of many battles, sieges, and bloodshed in the past, found itself once more shattered by a violent war.