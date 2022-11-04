Den lille hornblæser

Not Available

This movie created the basis for a major film production in Århus in years 1909-1913. In those years were in Aarhus produced half a hundred films, respectively, by A / S Fotorama and A / S Danish Film Factory. This clip is an excerpt from the film - The little horn blowing - which premiered in 1909. It was the longest film produced in Denmark with her 20 min. The film played out during the three-year war 1848-1850 and the manuscript was written on HP Holst's poem - The little horn blowing. This sold 150,000 tickets nationwide.