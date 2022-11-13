Den lille riddaren

Not Available

A long time ago in the world of Fairy tales, there was a little boy who lived in a country where quarrels, fights, rage and anger were forbidden, and knight were not needed any more. The little boy was sorry about this because he wanted to become a noble knight. He travels to three different countries where he gets books, cakes and a ride on a roundabout. But nobody can teach him how to fight. Suddenly, in the middle of the forrest, he faces a huge dragon. He wins the fight, and when he comes home, the king's personal physician has seized power, and nobody dares to protest. However, the little knight does, and he wins the fight agains the physician, marries the princess and lives happily ever after.