As residential cruise vessel The World sails by Lofoten, climate revolutionary children Amelia and Steven hijack the ship as part of their plan to rid society of what they consider its worst enemy: ignorant adults. In SHALLOW WATER BLACKOUT the familiar arguments from the climate debate are growing hollow. CO2 utopians, religious, sceptics and denialists, warriors and eco liberals - they are all in grave risk of ending up at the ocean floor as the children take over The World.