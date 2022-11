Not Available

Finnish thriller. Dentist Lauri Liesi is performing as a magician in the Hotel Metropol. Meanwhile, during his performance, top-secret letters of engineer Arpila are stolen from his room. Mr. Liesi is then being accused of the theft. To clear his name he starts to investigate and search the culprits from the criminal underworld. With the help of a former circus man Romonen, he begins to unveil the truth.