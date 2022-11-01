Dendam Pocong Mupeng

Not Available

Rini and Andi are lovers who meet a tragic death. Andi is electrocuted, while Rini falls from the balcony. They both turn into wandering ghosts known as pocong (a ghost wrapped in a death shroud) and kuntilanak (a woman ghost, with long hair and dressed in a white gown). Eventually, the house is sold to Harun. He uses it as a boarding house for Sherly, Tommy, Rojak, and Mira. Then each of them experiences strange apparitions. Andi, the pocong, who was a voyeur during his previous lifetime, starts peeping at Sherly and Mira