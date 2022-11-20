Dendang Perantau

Not Available

The film tells the Iskandar from Indonesia studying at a university in Malaysia. He met with Faridah after rescue from drowning. Iskandar tells the love story ever with Emilia. Iskandar and Emilia learn at the same campus. But their relationship was blessed by Emilia's father because he was a rich man. Datuk Ariff's father arranged it intends Emilia Emilia by Wan Farid of its business partners. Emilia decided to ask her engagement to Wan Farid because he is a thug feet. One day my father came into Iskandar Malaysia for business talks with Datuk Ariff. Then Datuk Ariff know the Iskandar also comes from a wealthy family and from there he began to love it. Emilia has been involved in a road accident caused his death.