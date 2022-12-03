Dendang Sajang

Not Available

Machmood and Ali are best friends. Ali's father, Commander Usman, proposes to Guru to have his daughter Halimah, marry his son. But Halimah is Machmood's girl friend. So to get rid of Machmood, he orders him to eliminate the sea pirates. But unexpectedly, Ali follows him. Together they attack the pirates. Ali dies in the battle, and Machmood captures the pirate. Surprisingly, the pirate is the king's brother, who became a pirate to protest the King’s unjust rule of the kingdom. So the Sultan realises his mistakes and finally Machmood marries Halimah.