Dendrologium

The Searcher, a guy who left his old life in search of the Sweet Fruits, sets out to travel into the world. In the very beginning he meets the forester, who seems to have the answer to all his questions. Unfortunately the Searcher doesn't understand anything the forester says, so he has to consult with the wise men of this world in the hope that they can give him the answers he is looking for. His Odyssey leads him on dangerous adventures around the globe until he can finally meet his destiny and uncover the secret of the Sweet Fruits.