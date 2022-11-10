Not Available

Denial

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Green River Pictures

Every day our changing climate pushes us closer to an environmental catastrophe, but for most the problem is easy to ignore. David Hallquist, a Vermont utility executive, has made it his mission to take on one of the largest contributors of this global crisis-our electric grid. But when his son Derek tries to tell his father's story, the film is soon derailed by a staggering family secret, one that forces Derek and David to turn their attention toward a much more personal struggle, one that can no longer be ignored. - Written by Aaron Woolf

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images