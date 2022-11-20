Denial Stops Here

Not Available

Michael Ruppert discusses the theory of Peak Oil and how Peak Oil influenced 9-11, a potential conspiracy. Michael Ruppert is the founder, Publisher, and Editor of From The Wilderness, or FTW, a newsletter he created in March of 1998 by mailing out 68 copies to friends and researchers. Today, FTW is read by more than 22,000 subscribers in 50 countries, including 45 members of the US Congress, the intelligence committees of both houses, and professors at over 40 universities around the world.