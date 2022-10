Not Available

A little known cyber punk musical with a love story twist set in a distant future made by Denis & Denis, featuring the most famous songs from their albums "Čuvaj Se" (1984) and "Ja Sam Lažljiva" (1985). This special was broadcast on TV Belgrade in 1985. A song entitled "Ja Sam Lažljiva" features in the end credits. -Jason Forrest, Network Awesome.