Sharp-tongued and outspoken, comedian and star of the FX firefighter comedy-drama "Rescue Me" Denis Leary brings his acerbic wit to New York's Town Hall, joined by fellow stand-up talents Lenny Clarke, Whitney Cummings and Adam Ferrara. Providing the evening's musical entertainment are the foulmouthed Leary and his backup band, the Enablers, with a special appearance by the Rehab Horns.