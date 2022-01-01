Denis Leary: MTV Unplugged

Not Available

Comedian Denis Leary, one of the hottest comics of the nineties, unplugged his unique comedic style at a studio in Los Angeles for the first-ever music/comedy edition of the series. Leary combines original comic material with music to deliver selections from his January '93 album release No Cure for Cancer. Recorded 6th February 1993 at Universal Studios, Los Angeles. Track list: 01. Is She Really Going Out With Him? 02. 9 a.m. 03. Love Boat 04. Immigrant Song 05. The Kennedys 06. Man in My Little Girl's Life/Van Halen/Stutter 07. Traditional Irish Folk 08. Song Tequila 09. R.E.M. 10. Life's Gonna Suck 11. Elvis and I 12. Is that All There Is? 13. Asshole