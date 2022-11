Not Available

Find your “Om” at home and get the hot body you’ve always wanted with Denise Austin’s Hot Body Yoga! Designed to sculpt long, lean sexy muscle, both workouts include effective moves and poses that burn fat fast. Begin with Yoga Fit for a traditional body-slimming vinyasa, then advance to Yoga Sculpt, using small weights for accelerated toning. Perfect for all levels, this is the yoga practice you’ve been waiting for!