Experience the slimming power of Pilates and dramatically reshape your body with Denise Austin: Shrink Your Fat Zones Pilates! Target-tone those stubborn zones with three tailored workouts that use specialized Pilates techniques to cinch the waist, sculpt the upper body, and firm and tone the buns and thighs. Follow Denise's workout recommendation and you could trim and slim your entire body in as quickly as 21 days!