This is a portrait of Peter Weibel, and at the same time a reflection on the medium film. As Peter Weibel looks silently into the camera (and thus to the audience) his own difficult text on the subject "Nimm eine Handvoll Zelluloid" ("Take a handful of celluloid;" published as Werkstatt Blatt 3, ed. Gottfried Schlemmer) is heard in his own voice. Due to the complexity of human language and the imperfection of the human ear, this linguistic information can only be imperfectly communicated to the audience. A film about the difference between cinema and literature. (E.S.jr.)