With his halcyon days of youth now a distant memory, former prankster Dennis Mitchell must come to grips with a world that no longer makes sense. Haunted by the absence of Mr. Wilson and abandoned by friends who've embraced their adult lives, Dennis must overcome a personal crisis that can't be solved with smirks and giggles. As he approaches the twilight of his Quarter Life years, Dennis is forced to make peace with a generation of unmet needs...and where is Mr. Wilson?