The year is 2120, and evil extraterrestrials have seized control of Earth and driven the populace to secret bases on the ocean floor. But after a century of hiding, humanity is poised to fight back with a strike team of female cyborgs, led by Voogie. With extinction staring humankind in the face, it's up to Voogie and her four-woman wrecking crew to save the planet in this feature-length anime adventure.