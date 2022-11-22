Not Available

Dense Fear is about three friends Paul, Billy and Dave who head off one weekend for a camping break into the deep woods. Things soon come clear that something has followed them and is watching them. That night they are attacked by a werewolf and Paul is the only survivor, but there is a price to pay one year later as Paul begins to feel the effect of his body and mind transform as he had suffered an injury in the attack. Now Paul only has one person to turn to for help and that is his psychologist Dr. Sarah Sandla. Sandla is skeptical about Paul's crazy stories of becoming a werewolf. It is up to Paul to convince her his nightmares are real.