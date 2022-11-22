Not Available

CHAD (Neysser Swords) is a fighter who seeks to be the best without losing his principles. In the search for his dream, he meets VINCENT (Humberto Fuentes Gastelum), a millionaire businessman who tries to fix CHAD fights so that he loses. CHAD by not yielding to the conveniences and plans of VINCENT, this begins to make your life miserable in order to demonstrate the consequences of living with your decisions and that sometimes even if you try to correct your mistakes, you just keep touch the deep.