The National Intelligence Service (NIS) intervened with the 2012 presidential election, and the court has acquitted NIS. This documentary tracks the long process where a special team of prosecutors formed after the inauguration of PARK Geunhye administration discovering the truth under all kinds of external pressures and obstructions. This documentary also tracks the footsteps of the late LEE Namjong, who reminded us the NIS Intervention incident.