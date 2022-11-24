Not Available

Deok-gu, 7-year-old boy, lives with his little sister, Deok-hee, and his grandfather in a country village. A few years ago, Deok-gu’s father had passed away by traffic accident, and soon his mother ran away with father’s death benefit. Doing part-time job only for living, grandfather struggles to raise kids, and it’s not easy to buy even a small toy for Deok-gu. While Deok-gu is going to enter the elementary school, grandfather gets to know that there is not much time left for him. But Deok-gu is too young to look after his sister and even himself. So, grandfather prepares a present for his grandchildren that might be the last.