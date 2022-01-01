Not Available

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II, billed as Unfinished Business, is an upcoming heavyweight professional boxing rematch between undefeated and reigning WBC champion Deontay Wilder and undefeated former unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal champion Tyson Fury, for the WBC and vacant The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles. The first fight ended in a controversial split draw. The fight will be jointly promoted by the both American Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, Bob Arum's Top Rank and a British Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions. The event will take place on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada.