A film about motion, image tracking, and mapping in an explicitly digital form. It moves through various modes of software and internet aesthetics to frame images of sublime landscapes and flying vehicles (airplanes, space shuttles, UFOs). Set to a score of air traffic control radios, transportation ambience, and ominous drones, the accumulating layers of found, manufactured, and self-shot footage – plus a swarm of digitally animated fireflies – ease into an ambivalent co-existence.