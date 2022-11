Not Available

A battle between Good and Evil from the realm of the Ancient Aztecs. A detective is searching for a man who killed his daughter in an orgy of blood. The killer is trying to bring back an ancient Aztec god to rule the world. Caught in the middle is Lisa, a beautiful young woman with a heritage she doesn't care about much less comprehend. The circle of life and death is about to come to a crashing halt in the upcoming film DEPARTYD.