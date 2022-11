Not Available

A short film documenting the personal and professional aftermath of Alan Wilder's decision to leave Depeche Mode; the story of the fledgling attempts to get the band recording again, and the tale of Dave Gahan's descent toward 'rock bottom' and his subsequent conquering of his demons. The resultant album, Ultra, was formed, like all the best Depeche Mode records, in a very different style to those which had gone before.