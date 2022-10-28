Depeche Mode: Black Celebration Tour 1986

Not Available

Depeche Mode - Live at Wembley Arena, London, 17 April 1986 (Black Celebration Tour) 01. Black Celebration 02. A Question Of Time 03. Fly On The Windscreen 04. Shake The Disease 05. Leave In Silence 06. It's Called A Heart 07. Everything Counts 08. It Doesn't Matter Two 09. A Question Of Lust 10. Blasphemous Rumours 11. New Dress 12. Stripped 13. Something To Do 14. Master And Servant 15. Photographic 16. People Are People 17. Boys Say Go! 18. Just Can't Get Enough 19. More Than A Party