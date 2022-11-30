Depeche Mode: Delta Machine

Not Available

Depeche Mode Live in Berlin' was filmed on location at the O2 World Berlin on November 25th and 27th, 2013 during the band's extremely successful 'Delta Machine' Tour which saw them play to over 2.4 million people in 32 countries. Depeche Mode was touring in support of their lauded 13th studio album, Delta Machine, which debuted at #1 in 12 countries worldwide in March 2013. The CD will include not only performances of tracks from Delta Machine but also some of their most memorable and biggest hits including "Personal Jesus" and "Policy of Truth".