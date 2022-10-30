Depeche Mode: Delta Machine

Not Available

Delta Machine is Depeche Mode's highly anticipated 13th studio album. Recorded in Santa Barbara, California and New York City, the album was produced by Ben Hillier and mixed by Flood. Martin Gore said of the release, "Writing this album was incredibly daunting as I wanted the sound of this collection to be very modern. I want people to feel good about listening to this record, to get some kind of peace. It's just got something magical about it." Dave Gahan added, "With this release we've completely shifted our idea of how to create an album. When we hit a wall where we realize the album is beginning to sound too normal, we'll mess it up and really give it that organic Depeche Mode Sound. Delta Machine is no different, and I can't wait for all of our fans to hear it."