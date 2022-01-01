Depeche Mode - Devotional

Not Available

Devotional - A Performance Filmed by Anton Corbijn is a video release by Depeche Mode, featuring almost an entire concert from their 1993-1994 Devotional Tour, filmed in Barcelona, Spain (Palau Sant Jordi), Liévin, France (Stade Couvert Régional) and Frankfurt, Germany (Festhalle). It was directed by Anton Corbijn, and released in 1993 band and it was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video in 1995. The soundtrack was recorded in Liévin, Stade Couvert Régional, on July 29, 1993. This tour was particularly notable for the personal troubles the band members were struggling with at the time, most notably Dave Gahan's heroin addiction. The video is the last release to feature Alan Wilder before his departure in 1995. In 2004, the movie was re-released in DVD.