British electronic music group Depeche Mode rock the stage at Philadelphia's First Union Center as they perform their hit single "Freelove," presented here along with more live performance and backstage footage shot during their 2001 "Exciter" tour. Also included are audio tracks of "Breathe" and "The Dead of Night." Bonus features include clips of the sound check, Depeche Mode fans and the group's lead singer, Dave Gahan.