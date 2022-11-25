Depeche Mode: New Dress · Hamburg

Not Available

Depeche Mode: Black Celebration Tour May 16,1986: Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Hamburg 01. Christmas Island 02. Black Celebration 03. A Question of Time 04. Fly on the Windscreen 05. Shake the Disease 06. Leave in Silence 07. It's Called a Heart 08. Everything Counts 09. It Doesn't Matter Two 10. A Question of Lust 11. Blasphemous Rumours 12. New Dress 13. Stripped 14. Something to Do 15. Master and Servant 16. Photographic 17. People Are People 18. Boys Say Go! 19. Just Can't Get Enough [cut off] (20. More Than a Party [not in video])