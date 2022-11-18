Depeche Mode: Some Great Videos

Not Available

Some Great Videos is the first music video compilation by Depeche Mode, featuring ten music videos directed by Clive Richardson or Peter Care, released in 1985. It coincides with The Singles 81>85. There are ten videos in the original version, the first video "Just Can't Get Enough", and all videos from "Everything Counts" in 1983 to "It's Called a Heart" in 1985. There's also a bonus live video of "Photographic". To coincide with the rerelease of The Singles 81>85, "Some Great Videos" was re-released as "Some Great Videos 81>85". The tracklist is the same as the original UK version, but the artwork is all from the rereleased Singles 81>85.