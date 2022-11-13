Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest

Across 2017/2018 Depeche Mode embarked on their Global Spirit Tour, in which they performed to more than 3 million fans at 115 shows across the globe. This new visually-striking film, directed by award-winning filmmaker and longtime artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn, captures the energy and spectacle of the band’s performance from the tour along with a deeper look into how their music and shows have been woven into the fabric of their fans’ lives.
|Dave Gahan
|Himself
|Martin Gore
|Himself
|Andy Fletcher
|Himself
