Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Whitelist

Across 2017/2018 Depeche Mode embarked on their Global Spirit Tour, in which they performed to more than 3 million fans at 115 shows across the globe. This new visually-striking film, directed by award-winning filmmaker and longtime artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn, captures the energy and spectacle of the band’s performance from the tour along with a deeper look into how their music and shows have been woven into the fabric of their fans’ lives.

Cast

Dave GahanHimself
Martin GoreHimself
Andy FletcherHimself

