Not Available

Go behind the scenes of a steamy Hot House shoot in 'Depths of Focus' and get a special all-access look at what happens behind closed doors when shooting the hottest porn stars on the planet! Director Nick Foxx helms this tell-all expose of the intense sexual encounters that occur on and off set. Photographer Austin Wolf and his production assistant Gabriel Cross nail their photoshoot with Alexander Volkov, then nail each other in a searing three-way. Jacob Taylor and Jordan Boss use their break from set to start some steamy action of their own. Sean Zevran gets fitted for his photo shoot by Derek Bolt, but the attraction is too much. Models Micah Brandt and Johnny V wrap their photo shoot, but it's not long before their wrapped in heated off-set sex. If you ever wanted to know what is really going on when porn stars are on the set, don't miss 'Depths of Focus.'