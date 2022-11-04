Der Bumsladen-Boß

This is not your usual Bavarian Lederhosen comedy, since there's also pretty strong crime plot, but done in the usual trashy way. Comedy is still here. What's it about? Melanie, a nineteen year old girl, is starting to attend a noble Hostess school. Or at least, that's what she believes. But the truth is, she ends up with other girls in a nightclub and works as a prostitute. Not a hostess. :lol: When her father finds out, him and her two brothers are trying to get her out of there.
|Dorothea Rau
|Linda
|Natasha Michnowa
|Melanie
|Britt Corvin
|Bumsladenmädchen
|Flavia Keyt
|Inderin
|Marguerite H. Boulware
|Tänzerin
|Lajos von Bagghi
|Der Boss
