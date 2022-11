Not Available

Pierrot searches for his Columbine who is being embraced by the handsome Harlequin. This tinted film without intertitles charmingly retells the well-known story of the amorous trio. Playing the clavichord, Columbine sends Pierrot to sleep. She is as graceful as he is noisily snoring. His head nods backwards. Seduced by Harlequin's advances, the young woman disappears faster than her shadow.