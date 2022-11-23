Der Hafenpastor

Not Available

Stefan Book is Pastor of the Hamburger St. Pauli Church for Schanze, Karo and Kiez. He sees it as his life's task to devote himself to the fallen and stranded. In view of the flight of the young, deportation-threatened African Adoma Fauré into his church, the chummy clergyman proves to be a serious opponent of asylum policy. The fate of the girl allows him to fight for the girl's residence permit without fear of authorities or sanctions of the municipal board. Book grants her church asylum and reaches the limit of its legal possibilities.