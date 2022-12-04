Der Kindermörder Jürgen Bartsch

Not Available

“Bestie from Langenberg”, “Devil in human form” - this were headlines of the press on the morning of June 22nd 1966, after the police arrested the 19-year-old butcher Jürgen Bartsch the day before. The serial killer is more open to his actions than anyone before, no sex offender has ever been examined by so many experts, by lawyers, doctors and psychologists - yet he remained a mystery. Four boys between the ages of eight and twelve he had killed, before his last victim could break free. In December 1967 Bartsch was sentenced to life imprisonment. In a second process, further reports were submitted and it ended with a much lower sentence. He was sentenced to ten years' youth imprisonment and later placed in the psychiatric sanatorium in Eickelborn. In order to free him from his excruciating psychological stress, doctors suggest various psychotherapies, including brain surgery. Finally, Bartsch agreed to be neutered.