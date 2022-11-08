1957

Der Knabe auf dem Delphin

  • Romance
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 18th, 1957

Studio

20th Century Fox

Phaedra is a poor sponge diver on the lovely Greek isle of Hydra. While diving, she discovers an ancient brass and gold stature of a boy riding a dolphin, which is said to have the magical power to grant wishes. Her shiftless boyfriend wants to sell it to an unscrupulous art collector, but Phaedra wants to give it to anthropologist Jim Calder, who would return it to the Greek government.

Cast

Sophia LorenPhaedra
Clifton WebbVictor Parmalee
Alex MinotisMilidias Nadapoulos
Jorge MistralRhif
Laurence NaismithDr. Hawkins
Piero GiagnoniNiko

