Der König lächelt - Paris lacht

La Marquise de Pompadour desires the best tenor in France for her opera company, and after an extensive search in the provinces, Chapelou is selected and forced to leave his bride-of-an-hour to go to Paris. Alfer seeing the handsome tenor, the Marquise decides not to let his bride, Madeliane, join him in Paris. Graf de Latour, banished from the court for his bawdy song about La Pompadour, goes to the town where Chapelou has left his bride and sees an opportunity to get even. He takes Madeleine in hand and after exhaustive grooming and make-over he returns to court with her as his banishment has been lifted, and Chepelou, failing to recognize hie own wife, falls in love with her.