Der Mann, dem man den Namen stahl

During a trip to the big city, a naive country-bumpkin has his wallet stolen. Since his personal documents are also in the wallet, this isn't just a problem of stolen money, but also of identity theft. The thief, who took his wallet, happens to be a master forger and con man, who uses the papers "in good faith" to settle some shady dealings. When a warrant is issued for his(?) arrest, both men are pursued and both of them end up in the justice system's net. The victim is dragged through a series of absurd, burocratic procedures to try and re-establish his identity. And with every new bureaucrat he meets, it only becomes more entangled and more absurd. Some thing never change, huh?