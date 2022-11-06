Not Available

Der Mann, dem man den Namen stahl

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tobis Filmkunst

During a trip to the big city, a naive country-bumpkin has his wallet stolen. Since his personal documents are also in the wallet, this isn't just a problem of stolen money, but also of identity theft. The thief, who took his wallet, happens to be a master forger and con man, who uses the papers "in good faith" to settle some shady dealings. When a warrant is issued for his(?) arrest, both men are pursued and both of them end up in the justice system's net. The victim is dragged through a series of absurd, burocratic procedures to try and re-establish his identity. And with every new bureaucrat he meets, it only becomes more entangled and more absurd. Some thing never change, huh?

Cast

Axel von AmbesserFridolin Beidermann
Gretl SchörgMadame Marlen, Singer
Paul HenckelsDr. Heimlich
Elisabeth FlickenschildtHella
Hubert von MeyerinckMax Vieregg
Aribert WäscherPolizeikommissär

