Not Available

In Berchtesgaden 15th Century: Between Lambert, son a bailiff, and the farmer's daughter, Jula, a developed Love relationship. But their fathers come about through a misunderstanding the grazing rights in a bitter dispute. As the chalet of Julas Father burns down, Jula abused and her deaf-mute brother is murdered, the farmers begin a bloody insurgency against the Berchtesgaden Prince Provost Pienzenauer.