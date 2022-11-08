Der Pfad der Gewalt

Not Available

In 1876 Wyoming, the gun is the only law. And for Duncan and Suzanna McKaskel (Tom Conti and Kate Capshaw), newly arrived settlers beset by outlaws, rugged frontiersman Con Vallian (Sam Elliot) is the only hope.From the book by famed Western author Louis L'Amor, the Quick and the Dead is a rousing adventure recalling all-time greats like Shane and Pale Rider. It shares tried-and-true ingredients of those sagebrush sagas: a tale of peacable folk driven to action under the guidance of a mysterious stranger, rich outdorr cinematography and a stellar cast led by the peerless Elliot.