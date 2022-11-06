Not Available

Der Philosoph

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ARD

The obscure philosopher Georg Hermes almost withdrew from the world to concentrate on his studies, especially Heraclitus, having no relationship since his mother's death. When he wants a new suit for a lecture (actually very minor) about his new book, he meets the sisters Franziska, Breate and Marthe, who run a boutique, share a house and have a lover each. Those invite Georg to dinner, Franziska even on dates. Falling off a boat he gets naked with her, and they become lovers. The girls all take to Hermes and get him to move in, spoiled by all and offered polygamy.

Cast

Adriana AltarasFranziska
Claudia MatschullaMartha
Jürgen Wink
Marquard BohmMusiker
Johannes HerrschmannGeorg Hermes

View Full Cast >

Images