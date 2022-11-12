Der Psycho-Pate

Not Available

Don Vito Leoni, the Godfather, is clinically depressed. The world has changed and he hasn't. He'd like to retire, but if he left the "family business" to his two idiot sons, they'd be dead in a minute. So he decides to go legit, which convinces everyone that he must be completely off the deep end. To preserve their cushy lives, his dysfuntional family conspires to get him some psycho-therepy. So his boys kidnap a "piasan" shrink and order him to "fix" their father. This film, which premired on Showtime, pre-dated the very similarly plotted "Analyze This" by over a year.