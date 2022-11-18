Der Rekordbeobachter

Not Available

Marvin Feldmann has an unusual job: he works for the "Book of Records". His new order leads the strict and incorruptible record watcher to the Finnish island of Föglö. There is said to be a boy there who can make a stone jump 52 times on the water. Marvin does not have a great desire for the arduous journey, and when the twelve-year-old Elias barely fails in his attempt to set a record, he wants to leave immediately. However, Marvin did not count on the shrewd islanders who want to give the life-threatening boy a second chance - especially Elias' aunt Fanny.