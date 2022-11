Not Available

Germany's world-famous Deutsches Nationaltheater Und Staatskapelle Weimar sets the stage for Richard Wagner's opera, which tells the story of a magic ring that will let its bearer rule the world, but only by someone who first renounces love. Michael Shulz directs and Carl St. Clair conducts this stirring 2008 production. Mario Hoff, Alexander Günther, Jean-Noël Briend, Erin Caves and Frieder Aurich star.